Dundalk's Creative Spark granted Arts Council funding

The Arts Council has announced the Louth recipient of the 2020 Visual Artists Workspace Scheme.

The scheme offers grants, up to a maximum of €40,000, towards the running costs of visual artists’ workspaces. It aims to support sustainable artists’ workspaces throughout the country to provide the best possible working environment.

The Creative Spark Print Studio in Louth, as well as studios in Galway, Cork, Clare, Dublin, Limerick, Mayo and Waterford, will receive grants this year totalling €260,000 (€8,000 for Louth studio) to allow them to maintain vital facilities and provisions for visual artists.

Arts Council Director, Orlaith McBride, said: “The Visual Artists Workspace Scheme is a very significant award for the Arts Council. It provides artists around the country with essential access to space and equipment, enabling the production of work and the continued development of artistic practice.”

In 2020, some 18 studios/workspaces will be awarded funding, supporting facilities for 693 individual practicing visual artists across Ireland.