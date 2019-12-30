Deaths in Louth - Monday December 30 2019

The death has occurred of Martin Kirke of Lancashire, England, and formerly of Knockbridge, Dundalk, Louth

On December 26, 2019, peacefully in the love and tender care of St, John's Hospice, Lancashire England, formerly of Stephenstown Knockbridge and Mountain View Dundalk.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Molly, He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Sarah, daughter Debbie and her mum Joan (née Hearty), brother Seamus (Blackrock), son in-law Noel Callan, grandchildren Dara, Mia, Jack and Lucy, sister in-law Patsy, step-children Carly and Sean, nieces, brothers and sisters in-law, extended family relatives and friends both in England and his home town of Dundalk.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jane Maguire (née Murphy) of Manchester, England and formerly of Corstown, Drumconrath, Meath / Ardee, Louth



On Sunday December 29, 2019, peacefully in her 98th year in the loving care of Avrill House Nursing Home, Manchester. Predeceased by her parents Laurance and Margaret (née Irwin), late of Corstown, Dumconrath Co. Meath, brothers Larry and James, sisters Bridget and Margaret.

Jane will be sadly missed by her loving nephew Thomas Jordan (Manchester), nieces Teresa Duffy and Marie Farrell (Ardee), Patricia Mulholland (Dundalk) and Kitty Murphy (Ardee), grand-nephews and nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours both in England and Ireland.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace