Deaths in Louth - Sunday December 29 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret Carroll (née Rafferty) of Anglesey Terrace, Greenore, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James, daughter of the late Mary Kate and James and sister of Brendan and the late John, Pete, Fr. Dom and Gerard.

She will be sadly missed by her brother, sisters-in-law Sheila and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home (Eircode A91 XR64) from 7pm on Sunday and 11am on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Pat Hillen of Cooley Park, Dundalk, Louth



On Saturday December 28, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Anne (née Mc Donnell), parents Thomas and Margaret (late of Seatown Place).

Pat will be sadly missed with love by his daughters Jenny and Susan, sisters Rose Farrelly, Maura Gaughran, Ann Mc Dermott and Antonette Brennan, Jenny's partner Paul Gore, Susan's partner Max Castro, grandchildren Kurt, Macey and Logan, brothers in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence Cooley Park from 12 noon to 8pm Monday and Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 12.45pm proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only. Donations please to C.C.U. Lourdes Hospital.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Kearney (née Mc Donnell) of Regina Park, Jonesborough and formerly of Williamstown, Castlebellingham, Louth



On December 27, 2019, at her residence. Beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of Karen, Rita and Patricia. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers, sisters and the extended family circle.

Mary's remains will be reposing at her late residence from 2.00pm until 10.00pm on Sunday from 11.00am until 10.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Jonesborough. Burial afterwards in Jonesborough cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer charities c/o the family or the donations box in the home.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ann McGuirk of Great Northern Haven, Barrack Street, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday December 27, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, fromerly of O' Hanlon Park and Lis Na Dara Dundalk.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Molly, brother in-law Christy Woods, She will be sadly missed by her loving sister Maura, brother Patsy, sister in-law Bernie, nephews Bobby and David, nieces Christine Murden, Andrea O'Hare, Melissa Farrell and Olivia McGee, grand-nephews and nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Sunday afternoon 1pm to 6pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redepmtorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Linda Mohan of Liverpool and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk, Louth



On December 27, 2019, unexpectedly in Liverpool. Linda, beloved daughter of Gabriel and Carmel (née Hearty) and loving sister of Stephen and Julie Rosbotham.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken mum and dad, sister, brother and her special cousin Geraldine, sister in law Melissa, brother in-law Paul, nephews and nieces Niamh, Aidan, Andrew and Lucy, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Josephine Reynolds (née Baylon) of Clogherhead, Louth



In her 76th year, of Josephine Reynolds (née Baylon), Dales, Clogherhead and formerly of Coole, Ardee, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family.

Josephine, beloved wife of Liam and loving mother of Olivia (Johnston), Helena and Sean. Predeceased by her brothers Barney, John and Patrick and sister Margaret (McMahon).

Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren Anna, Grace and Pádraig, sister Mary (McCourt), sons-in-law Brian and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer on Monday from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Michael's Church, Clogherhead, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mayne Cemetery.

May she rest in peace









