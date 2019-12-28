Food
Dundalk cafe on Irish Times 100 best places to eat in Ireland list
Local business
Strandfield Cafe in Ballymascanlon, just outside Dundalk, has claimed a place in the Irish Times 100 best places to eat in Ireland in 2019.
The local cafe was described by the paper in glowing terms:
"There’s an Avoca-style oasis of plant and food shop and cafe and pizzeria in this lovely farmyard operation to tempt you off the motorway for a gentle pitstop. The people behind this cafe take their baking very seriously. Everything from scratch and no short cuts. You can taste the difference."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on