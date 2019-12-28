Dundalk cafe on Irish Times 100 best places to eat in Ireland list

Strandfield Cafe in Ballymascanlon, just outside Dundalk, has claimed a place in the Irish Times 100 best places to eat in Ireland in 2019.

The local cafe was described by the paper in glowing terms:

"There’s an Avoca-style oasis of plant and food shop and cafe and pizzeria in this lovely farmyard operation to tempt you off the motorway for a gentle pitstop. The people behind this cafe take their baking very seriously. Everything from scratch and no short cuts. You can taste the difference."