Green poets of Louth rewarded for literary brilliance at council competition

Christmas came early for local school students at Presentation Primary School, Ballymakenny, Drogheda, as the awards ceremony of the ‘Greener Christmas Poetry Competition 2019’ took place .

Organised by Louth County Council, this competition serves to create awareness of waste prevention over the festive season.

The ceremony opened with a warm welcome from Nora Molloy, Principal of Presentation Primary School, who was delighted to host the awards in Drogheda for the first time.

Barry Eaton from the Community Section of Louth County Council introduced the event by explaining: “Christmas is a wonderful time of year, but unfortunately it is also a time when large volumes of waste are generated, particularly in our homes.

“From wrapping paper to Christmas cards, cardboard and packaging, glass bottles, plastic and cans, not to mention all the leftover food waste, waste can be a challenge for us all over the holiday season.”

He added: “The idea of this competition is to get us to think about the waste we create and to make an effort to reduce that whatever way we can. The pupils have great fun when composing their poems but the competition also serves to reinforce a strong green message”.

Joining them in the celebrations was Pat O’ Shaughnessy of LMFM, as he interviewed the winners live on air, and recorded their poems as part of the ‘Greener Christmas’ advertising campaign which will be broadcast over the festive period.

Louth Tidy Towns Together, who through their tidy towns network, actively promote waste prevention all year round, are fully supportive of this initiative.

According to Mary Murtagh, the Chair of Louth Tidy Towns Together: “Tidy Towns throughout the county work hard throughout the year to ensure that their communities are sustainable places in which to live.

“Unfortunately, Christmas is a time when waste becomes a huge challenge and we are delighted to be associated with this competition, which once again has seen an even bigger level of response this year.

“We are fully cognisant of the fact that our young people have fully embraced our green message and we applaud all the schools in Louth for all their continued promotion of our green agenda throughout 2019.”

Prizes were given out to pupils from schools across the three Municipal Districts in Louth. Third prize in the Ardee Municipal District went to 5th class from Monastery National School.

Mary Kate Murray from Tallanstown National School was delighted to win second, while Darcy Devlin from Collon National School took first prize with “A Green Christmas”.

Meadhbh Duffy from Knockbridge National School was thrilled to win third place in the Dundalk Municipal District for her witty poem “Rudolph the Green Nosed Reindeer”, while Cliodhna Hannify from Monksland National School came second with “Support the Cause”. The winner with “Green Christmas” was the 4th class from St. Joseph’s National School in Dundalk.

Third place in the Borough District of Drogheda was presented to Jessica Podemska from Tenure National School, with second going to 4th class from St. Paul’s National School in Rathmullen.

The winner for the Drogheda area was Iseult McDonnell from Presentation Primary School who got a huge cheer from her classmates when she recited: “I woke up on Christmas morning.”

The final words at the event went to Cllr. Eileen Tully, Leas Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council who commented: “There is no doubt that our young pupils in Louth are fully aware of the need for waste prevention through their green school’s programme.

“I would like to thank Presentation Primary School for being the host school here today, and I would like to wish everyone a green and happy Christmas.”