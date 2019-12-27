Busy festive period for Ardee Concert Band kicks off in style

Ardee Concert Band had a fabulous night on Friday December 13 with their annual Christmas concert.

It may be unlucky for some, but without a doubt it was a day for celebration in the bandrooms of the Bohemian Centre in Ardee.

They had plenty to celebrate throughout the night with over 130 musicians taking to the Bohemian Centre Stage throughout the festive music making night.

Their national title winning Senior band were first to the stage under the baton of newly appointed conductor Ronan O'Reilly for a taster of what was to come later on in the night.

Jenny Satelle, a member of the senior band directed the recorder group through two pieces only three months after they joined the band and began learning how to read music and play their instrument.

"Well done to Jenny and her little troop, they did themselves, the band and their families proud", said Pro Sinead Nutley.

Next the Junior band who again have only been in a band setting for three months gave an outstanding performance with their conductor and senior band member Jane Healy.

The Ardee Intermezzo Ensemble gave a finale performance to the first half of the show with Kevin Reilly at the helm.

They gave a tremendous performance for which a standing ovation followed and rightly so.

The senior band once again took to the stage for the second half of the show. They had everyone in the 400 seats singing and clapping throughout their performance.

By the end of the night the band along with Ronan had them on their feet and dancing out the action to The Twelve Days of Christmas.

After a standing ovation the band played the audience out to the festive favourite Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson. Everyone left the Bohemian Centre with a smile on the face and a beat at the feet.

Ardee Concert Band wanted to thanks all for coming and supporting them and a thanks to all the helpers on all sides of the concert. With a particular 'well done' to Dara Reilly on receiving her new art set for winning the christmas poster competition.

Many accolades were presented on the night for determination, hard work, improvement and dedication.

Congratulations to Holly Caraher on receiving the award for most improved members of the Junior Band, to Aoibheann Murray on most improved youth member in the Intermezzo Ensemble receiving the Stephen Lynch Perpetual Trophy.

Congratulations also goes to Roisin Brennan on receiving the Sean Matthews Award for most improved senior band member, and to Jenny McKeever and Sinéad Nutley on 21 years of membership.

Last and most definitely not least the final accolades of the night went to Kevin Reilly and Peter McKeever. They both received Honorary Lifetime Membership for all their hard work and dedication to the Band with over 100 years membership between both of them!

These talented musicians took to the stage once again on Sunday December 22 at the Ardee Parish Carol Service in Ardee Church and perform again on Christmas Day at 12.30pm mass.

They will also be playing carols on Christmas Eve at various locations in Ardee.