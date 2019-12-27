Dundalk poet’s book launch began ‘festive feels’ for town

The reading of Michael McDermott’s poems and short stories by well-known local artists which took place in Russell’s Cocktail Salon on a Monday evening just before Christmas had the very pleasant effect of kicking off Dundalk’s Christmas celebrations.

The substantial gathering of old and new friends of the writer, many of whom had traveled arduous journeys to support him, was rewarded for its effort when Longford man, John Noonan, opened proceedings.

This award-winning poet, humanitarian and kindred spirit, who never tires of promoting and encouraging his chosen art form in County Louth, contributed a short talk about the relevance of poetry to modern Irish life, during which he assured the listeners that there has been a resurgence of interest in buying books of poetry here, especially among Ireland’s young generations.

The multi-talented Christine Larkin then took up the reins from John and read five variously themed poems from Michael’s collection in her unique, enormously entertaining way.

Poet, writer, singer, actor and theatrical impresario, there are few areas of the arts in which Christine hasn’t been involved since she produced her first pantomime in Dunne’s gateway in Broughton Street while still a child attending national school.

Then came the ultimate showman, Dundalk’s own Matt Murphy, perhaps the only person whose long honourable list of theatrical achievements and credits to date could outdo that of Christine.

Stepping with ease into the zone of the imagination which he was born to inhabit, Matt commanded attention when he read two of Michael’s short stories with tremendous aplomb; one Christmas tale about his own brother Patsy, TV’s Mr Gemini, sadly lost to us now, and another about a circus that came to Dundalk during the fifties, from the perspective of a small, bedizened boy.

This youthful, bouncing, consummate actor played that latter part exceptionally well.

Matt was followed a young man from Castle Road, who, if he is not to be altogether lost to Dundalk and Irish theater, should be begged to return soon to his first love of acting. Responsible for bringing the North Louth area wonderfully vibrant productions of Animal Farm, Alice in Wonderland and other classical gems at Annaverna House in Ravensdale in the past, Conor Honan lent his enormous intelligence and energy on the occasion to a piece about the Pope and a poem about climate change, delivering a stomping performance.

Without a doubt Hollywood’s loss has been Dundalk’s gain as was apparent when Fergus Mullen then stepped up to, and took the stage by storm, and possibly’ shock and awe’ tactics, holding yet another spellbound audience utterly in his thrall while he exquisitely interpreted three pieces on Michael’s behalf as if he himself had written them directly from the heart.

Forget yesterday’s theatrical greats and matinee idols, such as Brando, De Niro, Pacino, Pitt, et al; Mullen is most definitely The Man.

As these things happen, Polly McDermott was the unlucky reader obliged to follow this performance, but this rare talent, new to the stage, caused her father to blush with pride when she read a poem for him with her usual considerable delicacy, and she, in turn, was followed by her daughter, Renee, who beautifully read one of her own, also contained in her grandfather’s book, To Ride A Poem.

The primary objective of the evening was, of course, to promote the sales of Michael’s riveting first book - containing fifty poems and twelve short stories, plus additional writings, and still available at a reasonable ten euro from Roe River Books in Park Street or from the author’s website, michael-mcdermott.net - during the final run up to Christmas.

The book has something extra positive to say for 2020, and in essence it is this: that Ireland’s older generations could enormously increase our nation’s spiritual wellbeing by joining together with our young people to celebrate the new informed Ireland which their honesty has created.

Michael and his family would like to thank our superlative readers, Russells, The Dundalk Democrat, and everyone who joined us on Monday night for your generosity, and to wish all who supported him during the past year, and all who missed a truly heart-warming, festive occasion, a very happy, joyful Christmas and prosperous New Year, with love.