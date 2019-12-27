Dundalk woman Lisa Smith spent Christmas day in Limerick Prison

Lisa Smith, accused ISIS member who has been held in a "specialist regime" in Limerick Prison for over twenty days, remained in the prison for Christmas day.

Sources from within Limerick Prison confirmed before Christmas, that the 37-year-old will not be released for another "few days", despite having her bail granted on Thursday last after pleading to be with her two-year-old child.

It is believed that this is because Paul Grimes (50s), a family friend who put forward her bail money, was not allowed to act as the independent surety due to previous convictions.

It is believed that Mr Grimes has several convictions, with some going back 40 years, including an assault on the referee who allowed the famous goal which cost Louth the 2010 Leinster Football Final.

Ms Smith, who denies the charges against her, had been held in a "specialist regime" in Limerick Prison since December 4.

The former soldier returned to Ireland on December 1 with her two-year-old daughter after she was located in a Syrian Refugee camp.

Upon arrival, Ms Smith was arrested and questioned for a period of three days before being charged with being a member of ISIS, and refused bail by the District Court.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Eagar said the mother-of-one was accused of membership of a terrorist organisation, adding that it was a serious offence that could result in an eight-year sentence.

Her bail conditions included signing into a garda station twice daily, as well as having to remain indoors from 8pm until 7am the following day, while she also cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for new travel documentation, after already having lost her passport.

She must provide gardaí with a contact phone number within 48 hours of taking up bail, and if her phone isn't answered when gardaí call it would be a breach of bail and she would return to custody.

Ms Smith will reside in a location in the northeast of the country if released.

Ms Smith will face her next hearing on January 8 at Dublin District Court.