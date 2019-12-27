Accused of theft of Louis Vuitton purse containing €2000 in Dundalk

A 37-year-old man accused of the theft of a Louis Vuitton purse worth €650 containing €2,000 in cash, appeared before Dundalk District court last week on foot of two separate bench warrants.

The court heard Mindaugas Savicius with an address at St. Alphonsus Villas, Dundalk had presented himself by arrangement that morning.

He failed to appear before the court earlier this month in relation to a charge of theft - which is alleged to have occurred on the Avenue Road, Dundalk on July 16th last.

The Defence solicitor explained that his client was working in Scotland when a bench warrant was issued on November 14th last, after he failed to appear before the district court in Dublin on a summons. Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded the accused to appear before Court Number 18 in the CCJ on the eighth of January and adjourned the Dundalk case to a week later.