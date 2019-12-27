Some memories of Dundalk's 'Roamer' at Christmas time

This time of year my thoughts often go back to an old friend of mine, and my father before me, who died coming up to Christmas about 15 years ago in Belfast after having lived for nearly a century, much of it in various parts of Dundalk. He was not a Dundalk man but was married to a Dundalk woman and, I believe, his heart was in the Town. He was born near the village of Clady in County Tyrone before the First World War, came to Dundalk in the 1930s as a young clerk to work for Great Northern Railway Company. He married a young lady who was a member of the O'Neill family from Forkhill and ran the R.Q. O'Neill hardware business in Earl Street.

The odd thing about him was that while, at one time, nearly everybody in Dundalk knew him, yet very few knew his real name! The reason for this conundrum was that he wrote and acted under various pseudonyms, the best known of which was 'Barney MacCool of Coolaghy' by which he was known all over Ireland and even further afield. He told me that he thought of this name while staying in 'digs' at Stapleton Place before he was married when writing a comedy script for Radio Eireann. His real name was Thomas P. McDevitte, (I don't know what the 'P' stood for but suspect it was Patrick), and the place where he lived most of his Dundalk days was at 22, Castle Road where he reared a family.

Above all Tom McDevitte was a 'railwayman' who ended up his working years as a Traffic Manager at the busy Victoria Street Railway Station in Belfast. He never forgot his Dundalk Days, however, where he worked as a young Wages Clerk at the front office of the old Locomotive Works, off the Ardee Road in the thirties and forties. He often boasted that he knew every man of the nearly one thousand workers who passed in and out of the check-in office where he would hand them a metal disc which he took back when they left work. He claimed that he knew each man by their work number better than he knew their surnames but I am pretty sure he must also have remembered their Christian names also. He never mentioned whether or not the staff in the offices also checked-in each day but he did know those men and women equally well and had a kind word for most of them.

Tom had many talents but, for me at least, the greatest was that he wrote like an angel! This talent was also recognised by the third Editor of the Dundalk Democrat, who was himself a remarkable man, Thomas Francis McGahon, who accepted a piece from him about his riding around Dundalk of the time on his bicycle and published it under the pen names 'Roamer'.

He continued to write for the Democrat for up to seventy years, mainly about cycling around rural Louth and Monaghan and everybody who knew him called him Roamer!

Tom wrote for other provincial newspapers and, I think, used other pen names but achieved his greatest fame was in broadcasting on the radio, both north and south of the Border, and later appeared many times on television but to Dundalk Democrat readers he was known as just 'Roamer'.

He wrote so well that he had many fans, especially among the ladies, and he told me once that he had been sent many gifts and even quite a few proposals of marriage. I don't think he was a particularly religious man but understood his fellow human beings well and never offended anybody. His writings about nature always drew you into the scene, so much so, that you could almost believe you were there with him!

This writing talent was so good that, for many years, I had believed that he must have had a third level education and was amazed when he told, in his later years, that he had left school when he was only 14 years of age. He put down his ability to write a good narrative to his early training by a good and sympathetic primary school teacher. Which must be an inspiration to young people of today, many of whom seem to think that you may need a doctorate in literature, engineering or science to get on in life and to be happy!

His greatest legacy to me was that he left me four old scrap books into which he had pasted old articles printed in the Democrat between the 1930s and 2000 and meticulously recorded, in beautiful handwriting, the dates on which they had been published. In one of them, he had even recorded what he had been paid for his efforts, which was not all that much by present day standards! I wonder did he do the same for all these scripts he had written for radio and television?