Deaths in Louth - Friday, December 27, 2019

The death has occurred of Seamus Kerr Ashdale, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth



Seamus Kerr, Ashdale, Bay Estate, Dundalk. Suddenly, on Christmas Eve., 24th December 2019. Seamus, son of the late Jim and Briege, beloved husband of Mary (née Mc Inerney), loving father of Rebecca and dear brother of Ronan, Muriel Burns, and the late Geraldine Clarke and Mary Clarke. Seamus will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (A91 F80E) Ashdale, Bay Estate from 2pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40 to Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Knockbridge.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Noel Halligan Maryville, Dunleer, Louth



The death has occurred of Noel Halligan, Maryville, Dunleer peacefully at home. Noel, beloved son of the late Oliver and Bridie (née Matthews). Predeceased by his brother Jim and sisters Marie and Valerie. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Ollie, sisters Betty, Geraldine, Dolores and Sindy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his sister and brother-in-law Betty and Sean Faulkner, Greenmount, Kilsaran (Eircode A91 WT18) from 4pm until 8pm on Saturday 28th Dec. Removal on Sunday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Anita CORRIGAN (née Mc Nulty) 6 Ascal Setanta, The Ferns, Blackrock, Louth / Dundalk, Louth / Dungannon, Tyrone



Late of Dungannon, Co. Tyrone. Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of her family at home. Adored mother and best friend to Joanne, Lisa, Aisling & James. Anita will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her loving daughters, only son, sons-in-law Keith Cuthbert, Brian White & Emmet Duffy, doting grandchildren Naoise, Doris, Annie Rose, brothers Seamus, Pat, Malachy (RIP), Tommy, Marty & Joe, sisters Mary, Angela, Kate, Teresa & Roisin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, many friends, neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at her home on St Stephen's Day (Thursday) from 1 o’clock and on Friday from 1 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock. Thereafter to St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown for burial. House private for family members on Saturday morning. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May She Rest In Peace