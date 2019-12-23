Dundalk Musical Society gearing up for new year panto

Dundalk Musical Society along with their principal sponsor CuChullain Credit Union is delighted to announce that booking is now well under way for their annual pantomime which this year is the all-time favourite “Aladdin”. Ticket sales have got off to a flying start with many of the weekend performances already sold out! This is a show you really do not want to miss so grab your tickets before they are all gone!

Last year marked a very special year for the Society, securing the rights to and performing the wonderful "Chitty Chitty, Bang Bang" this hard-working crew are preparing to tread the boards once again. The show opens in An Tain Arts Centre (Town Hall Dundalk) on Monday 6th of January 2020 until Sunday 12th at 7.30pm nightly with matinees on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th at 2.30pm.

Featuring an all-singing, all-dancing chorus of one hundred local children and young adults, whose spectacular routines and dazzling costumes are sure to enchant the young and the young at heart. Under the careful curation of Geraldine Pender who returns to her role of Director and Yasmina Aniss as Choreographer, this super talented pair have been putting the cast and chorus through their paces for the past two months to make sure the Society produce a spectacular pantomime which they have now become renowned for.

This timeless classic is centred on the handsome pauper Aladdin played by Lucy Robinson. Aladdin lives an impoverished life along with his Brother Wishee Washee played by Patrick Browne, both cared for by adoring Mammy Widow Twanky played by Paudie Breen. The Kingdom is ruled by the hilarious but hapless Emperor played by David McArdle who tries to keep law and order with the help of his happy but hopeless Guards, Chop and Suey, played by Chloe Moran and Jade Gorham who are making their debut in the front line this year having come through the ranks as dancers in the chorus.

Of course every panto needs a romantic interest and the delightful Princess Jasmine is Aladdin's true love, played by Eimear Fealy. To balance things out of course, no panto would be complete without a bad guy, Abanazar played the formidable Alan Doherty is sure to evoke plenty of booing and hissing from the audience. Adding that touch of magic The Genie of Lamp is sure to save the day, played by Aaron Matthews and assisted by the Genie of the Ring played by Karyn McCooey, while panto regulars Oliver Hanratty and Jason Kelly as the Palace Guards will keep order and ensure plenty of laughs along the way.

Opening night (Monday 6th, 7.30pm) tickets are priced at a mere €12, evening Performances are €15 while the hugely popular matinees have already SOLD OUT! All tickets are now subject to a €1.50 booking fee and are on sale from the box office at An Tain Arts Centre, online at www.antain.ie or contact 042 9332332.