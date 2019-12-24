North Louth restaurant owner overwhelmed by response to Christmas meal offer

The owner of a Carlingford restaurant who is opening up their doors on Christmas Day to feed the homeless, elderly and “anyone with nowhere to go” free of charge, has said the response has been "overwhelming".

Sitar Restaurant in Carlingford, which overlooks Carlingford Lough, will serve up a three-course meal of delicious Indian cuisine for on Christmas Day between 1pm and 4pm.

Speaking about the response to his kind offer which has warmed the hearts of many, restaurant owner Vikram Fingh said:

“We really weren’t expecting this response. It’s been overwhelming! If you know someone who is lonely on Christmas day, come along with them.

“It’s an exciting time for us. I am really looking forward to meeting everyone on Christmas Day.

"Giving them a meal and a warm welcome is the least we could do. I hope no one is alone for Christmas. Our invitation is also open to elderly people and people who have nowhere to go on Christmas Day.

"You are more than welcome in our restaurant. There will be no questions asked - we won’t interrogate people.”

Restaurant owner Vikram Fingh explained the reasons behind his kind gesture: “I wanted to do something for the community and set an example for other businesses.

“Personally, I was born to a lower-middle-class family in India so I know how it can be for the homeless and other vulnerable people at Christmas.”

The humble restaurant owner moved to Ireland from Rajasthan, India 13 years ago with his father.

Mr Fingh has been living in Carlingford for the last three years where he runs the Sitar Indian Restaurant at Carlingford Marina along with his sister.

The Fingh family has their own Christmas traditions and will enjoy a festive family meal before opening the doors of their restaurant, which has space for 200 people, to the local community on December 25.

Vikram explained: “We will have our own family meal for Christmas. My mother has just arrived from India and my brother came from Scotland. My father and sister will also be here.”

Sadly Vikram's wife and two children will not be able to spend Christmas with the family due to visa issues. Mr Fingh explained: “My wife is back in India with our two children. We have been trying to get a visa sorted for the last four years. Hopefully, we will get that sorted soon.

“We are normally closed on Christmas day but we decided to open our doors between 1pm and 4pm this year. Although those times might change. If someone comes to our door just after 4pm, we won’t turn them away. We’ll see how it goes on the day.

“We’ll be serving up an Indian meal -- a mixed platter with five starters. Two curries - a chicken tikka and vegetable curry, and for dessert, we have Indian-style rice pudding.

“My sister will be helping me out on the 25th. Fair play! And my brother and my dad. And hopefully, my mum can help out too.

“We really weren’t expecting this response. We have had so many phone calls and messages. It’s been overwhelming. People want to donate and they want to help out by doing voluntary work on the day. We are not looking for funds or donations, just your support. You can join us in the effort by bringing in those wishing to attend.

“We’re hoping for a big turnout on the 25th. Hopefully, people will come along. I hope no one is alone for Christmas.”