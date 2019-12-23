Plans advance for 114 apartment complex in Dundalk

Plans for a 114 apartment complex at Connolly's Field off the Avenue Road in Dundalk, have moved a step closer, after a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) Stage 3 planning application was made by Sprucetree Park Ltd last week.

While the details of this planning application were lodged with Louth County Council, as this development consists of over 100 homes, the application goes directly to An Bord Pleanála for decision.

Connolly's Field is the site at the junction of Hill Street and The Long Avenue.

According to the details that were lodged with the Council, the proposed development will consist of 114 apartments and an ancillary commercial development of two retail units, a medical centre and office space. It also seeks to create a new vehicular entrance off The Long Avenue

The application indicates that the 114 apartments would consist of 51 one-bedroom apartments, 43 two-beds and 20 three-bed apartments.

With regards to landscaping of the site, the application seeks to develop a “new linear water feature to the east created by deculverting the Rampart River and includes lands owned by Louth County Council.”

It also indicates that the proposed landscaping to the northern portion of the site is temporary in nature pending the future delivery of a road at this location.

A decision is due on the application in the new year.