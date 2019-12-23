Father of tragic Carlingford boy Josh says family struggling to understand how accident happened

The father of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a hot tub at their home Carlingford, has told an inquest that he and his wife are struggling to understand how the accident happened.

The inquest - which was held in Dundalk last Tuesday, heard that Joshua Hill of Mountain Park, Carlingford – who had autism, loved the hot-tub which his mum described as his ‘happy place’.

In a deposition, his mother Olivia Hill said she had told Josh to go to bed around 9.30 the night before and he was fast asleep when she checked on him at 10pm

She woke at 7am on July 11th last and found the 10-year-old wasn’t in his bed, she went outside and noticed the lid of the hot tub was half open, and she discovered him inside.

She performed CPR immediately and rang 999 and the inquest heard despite efforts by advanced paramedics to resuscitate him, her son was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda at 8.38am.

CCTV showed the child had entered the hot tub at 4.15am and he was lying face down when he stopped moving seven minutes later

Pathologist Dr. John Ryan said the cause of death was drowning, but a secondary finding was severe autism – which while not a direct cause of death, was very significant.

Josh’s parents asked if their son had had a fit.

Dr. Ryan who had watched the CCTV footage – said it was distressing viewing. He didn’t see anything to suggest a seizure and Josh seemed to just slip down under the water.

However, he added that he doesn't the subtleties of a seizure and had asked a pediatrician to look at the footage but they 'would not look at it'.

Dr. Ryan replied “It is possible” when Mr. Hill asked if his son could have just fainted give the hot temperature.

Josh’s parents said their son – who was non-verbal, was in the hot tub every day. His father Peter told how his son could swim the length of the pier in Carlingford. His mum said “Water was his thing. It’s what kept him calm and happy” and Olivia Hill added she takes comfort from knowing that “He died in his happy place”.

Louth County Coroner Ronan Maguire said the only possible verdict was accidental death.