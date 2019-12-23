Penguins preparing for Stephens Day spectacle in Louth seaside village

The beautiful seaside village of Blackrock Co. Louth has had some new visitors in the form of people-sized Penguins of late which caused quite a stir.

Irelands tidiest small town noticed the appearance of these artic birds in the last Friday leading the local to speculate that it might be related to the annual Crosscause Charity St. Stephens Day Fundraiser organised by local man Conor Hughes.

Previous event by Hughes include a twenty-foot whale made from recycled plastic bottles and a 30-foot stack of pianos usually stopped by the organiser.

When asked what all this penguin pandemonium was all about Conor Hughes said: "I am saying nothing" "But I would put money these birds will be seeking asylum here before long".

The annual fundraiser in Blackrock village on the 26th December has previously drawn hundreds of onlookers and is a welcome excuse for many to take a break from Christmas TV to see the spectacle on the beach.

Volunteers will be taking donations for the Crosscause Charity which has projects in Ghana and Romania from 11am on the day.

There will be light refreshments, musical entertainment and always a bit of banter so make a date for Blackrock Village, Louth this year to see what all the fuss is about.

www.crosscause.ie/ 2019/12/14/st-stephens-day- fundraiser-2019/

www.visitblackrock.ie