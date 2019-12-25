When midnight mass in Dundalk was at midnight

I note there are lots of berries on the holly this year and that always makes me think of Christmas. It’s as if I’ll still get out the handcart on the pram wheels and sell it around Victoria Square.

That was when mid-night Mass was at midnight and said in Latin and the chapel was packed with men home from working in England, decamped from the pubs and congregating around the back and the side doors.

Three spaces that had brought the pub with them - corrals pulsing the essence of beer, whiskey, tobacco and murmured talk.

The choir sang ‘Adeste Fedelis’ and I recall Mrs Empson’s high pitched rebuke ‘Uncle Jim!’ - whatever he’d mis-sung. (When I hear Leonard Cohen’s ‘Like a bird on a wire; Like a drunk in a midnight choir’ I’m always reminded of Uncle Jim.)

I had a warm sense of contentment on the altar, (incense and candlewax) as Monsignor Boyle thanked everyone who had helped all year and I knew that later in the vestry we altar boys would get a half-crown.

Down the chapel everyone had a really good warm heavy coat; that was because there were few cars and while there was seldom snow often there was frost. I’m told that to be present at midnight Mass in Saint Patrick’s was wonderful. Spiritual opera with organist and choir, and Dundalk in its finery from altar to door.

On the streets, the staff of Roisin’s factory dressed up and entertained at Christmas and there was a pantomime in the Adelphi or was it the town hall.

One Christmas I got a bicycle for a present. A renovated light framed ladies’ bicycle, and it was wonderful because all us eleven-year-olds seemed to get a bicycle that year. One of the bicycles had a fixed wheel; I recall it’s easy to go over the handlebars with a machine like that.

In the country where I spent most of my time there were a lot of individuals living in one bay houses. Elderly who had ‘pulled up the drawbridge’ to a goat, a dog and a few hens.

It’s my recall they were ‘warm and dry’ a good fire, fan bellows and a mountain of holly on the dresser. Never ivy – that’s what you give a ewe with a new lamb. They got their provisions from Heanin’s travellin’ grocery van.

Christmas was marked with a very big currant loaf and they boiled a huge cloth pudding. It was my job to get the bottles of stout.

No self-respecting woman would be seen in a pub.

My granny considered fruit cake and a puddin’ in a bowl convenience food for ‘tay drinkers in the town’.

The Christmas Day swim is now a very big event on our side of the lough.

An event that would have been considered lunacy in days past. When they asked Gilbert Harding; the 1950s British television personality did he swim, he replied ‘On the odd occasion when I feel warm and dry in this country I see no reason to get cold and wet’ and that was in the south of England and summer as well.

Yet for many past Christmas mornings, I have felt obliged to wrap up well and support my nearest and dearest run headlong into the tide.

It’s now become common for people to take a few days in a hotel at Christmas but let me tell you there’s nothing new.

In the 1950s the Liddle’s took two weeks (albeit in summer) in the premier suite in The Great Northern Hotel.

And what’s so novel about that; you ask me.

The Liddle’s lived in Carpenham! in Rostrevor!, a quarter of a mile from the hotel.

They had a cook and a couple of live-in maids at home, and my uncle Pat was the gardener.

They also had a white donkey and cart and I remember being very disappointed when Pat ferried each day’s fresh vegetables to the hotel on his bicycle.

I’d hoped to go with him in the donkey and cart. But the Liddle’s extravagance wouldn’t faze Dundalk’s avant-garde who now Christmas shop in New York.

It’s a long way from what my Scottish friend tells me is ‘the ideal Christmas present for a man or woman, boy or girl - a vest’. And a long way from a very special present my granny’s cousin Maggie bought me when I was twelve.

Five woodbine in their lovely little slim green and brown box. And for all the people travelling home for Christmas, here’s a verse from my favourite Christmas poem. Patrick Kavanagh’s ‘The 6.40pm. from Amiens Street’.

O is it nineteen forty: Or a thousand years ago: We are not going home by train: We’re riding through the snow.