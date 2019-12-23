Man (63) accused of sexually assaulting two people in County Louth

A 63-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two people in County Louth, appeared before Dundalk district court last week.

The court heard the DPP has directed trial on indictment – which means the case will be heard at Circuit Court level.

The defendant – who can’t be named to protect the complainant’s identities, is accused of sexually assaulting a female at a named location on June 10th 2017.

He is also charged with sexually assaulting a male at a separate location, on three separate dates, between January 1st 2017 and June 10th the same year.

The investigating Garda told the court the accused made no reply, when the four charges were put to him after caution last Wednesday morning.

She added there was no Garda objection to bail subject to a number of conditions.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded the defendant on his own bond of €250 to Dundalk District Court on the 29th of January for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

As part of the bail terms, the accused must surrender his passport, sign on at his local garda station every Monday, be contactable by the gardaí by mobile phone 24 hours a day and he must adhere to a supervision order made by Tusla the Child and Family Agency.