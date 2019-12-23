BUSINESS
Louth businessman Goodman to acquire 25% stake in Galway hospital
Larry Goodman
Beef mogul Larry Goodman is set to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the Galway Clinic private hospital.
The move will give him full ownership of the healthcare establishment.
The Louth businessman is also preparing to take on a majority stake in the Blackrock Clinic in Dublin, according to reports in The Sunday Times.
A report in the Business Post suggested Goodman's could pay in the region of €15 million for his 25 per cent acquisition in the Galway Clinic.
It will make him one of major players in the Irish healthcare sector.
