Louth businessman Goodman to acquire 25% stake in Galway hospital

Beef mogul Larry Goodman is set to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the Galway Clinic private hospital.

The move will give him full ownership of the healthcare establishment.

The Louth businessman is also preparing to take on a majority stake in the Blackrock Clinic in Dublin, according to reports in The Sunday Times.

A report in the Business Post suggested Goodman's could pay in the region of €15 million for his 25 per cent acquisition in the Galway Clinic.

It will make him one of major players in the Irish healthcare sector.