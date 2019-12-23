Gardai
Louth gardai issue stark warning after Dunleer car smash
Gardai have appealed to local drivers to plan their journeys this Christmas following a car smash on Saturday night in which one person sustained injuries and a second male in his 40s was arrested in relation to a suspected drink driving offence.
Emergency Services attended the scene of the road traffic accident in Dunleer on Saturday night.
Gardai took to social media to appeal to drivers:
"If you're planning a night out over Christmas, please plan your journey home."
