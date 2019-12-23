Crime
REPORT: Dundalk cannabis growhouse discovered after house fire
LMFM are reporting this morning that local gardai are investigating following the discovery of a growhouse at a home in Dundalk.
The discovery was made after the fire service were called to a house fire in St Mary's Road around 8pm last night.
According to LMFM a bedroom in the home had been converted for the cultivation of cannabis plants.
