Crime

REPORT: Dundalk cannabis growhouse discovered after house fire

Democrat Reporter

Democrat Reporter

LMFM are reporting this morning that local gardai are investigating following the discovery of a growhouse at a home in Dundalk.

The discovery was made after the fire service were called to a house fire in St Mary's Road around 8pm last night.

According to LMFM a bedroom in the home had been converted for the cultivation of cannabis plants.