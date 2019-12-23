Deaths in Louth - Monday December 23 2019

The death has occurred of Boyle (Buddy) Simpson of Collon, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Pauline and son Mark. Father to Robert, Jill, Ruth, Alan and Gabrielle.

Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law. Grandchildren Peter, Eoin, Shane, Fiona, Alanna, Juliette, Barry and Johnny, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Watters Funeral Home Collon Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal Tuesday to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Tullyallen.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of James Califf of Tully, Corcreaghy, Louth Village, Louth



On December 22, 2019, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Dealgan Nursing Home.

Jim much loved son of the late Hugh and Anna and dear brother of Mary Murphy and the late Rose and Cyril. James will be missed by his sister, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home from 4pm until 7pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday (Christmas Eve) afternoon at 1.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mona Clarke of O’Hanlon Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Dealgan House Nursing Home on Monday December 22, 2019. Mona much loved daughter of the late Ellen Clarke. She will be sadly missed by the staff and friends of Dealgan House Nursing home.

Mona will be reposing at Nursing Home from 4pm until 6pm on Monday.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (Christmas Eve) at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Castletown, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maureen Kelly (née Purser) of St. Joseph's Park, Dundalk, Louth



Suddenly at her home. Maureen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

Family flowers only, please.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frank Mc Cann of Anne Street., Dundalk, Louth



On December 22, 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Frank, beloved son of the late Patrick and Bridget, father of Anthony, Gerard and the late Bridget, and brother of Columba O’Shea and the late Oliver, Phylis Croke, Teddy, and Peggy Mc Manus.

Frank will be sadly missed by his sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home from 3pm until 6pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday (Christmas Eve) morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May he rest in peace



