Deaths in Louth - Sunday December 22 2019

The death has occurred of Catherine Kitty Mc Bride (née English) of Townparks, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

Very peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Harry and cherished mother of Dominic, Harry, Mary Mc Cabe & Pat.

Kitty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Maura Byrne, sister-in-law Betty English, nieces, nephews, extended family & by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home on Sunday between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40 am (driving) to St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Home private on Monday morning.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Agnes Clinton of Hand St., Drogheda, Louth



Peacefully, in Our lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Kevin. Sadly missed by her sons Raymond, Eric and Thomas, her sister Julie, daughters-in-law Roisin, Bernadette and Monica, grandchildren Aoibhinn, Eric, Laura, Charlene, Jenny, Stephen and her great-grandchild Jack, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Watson’s Funeral Directors, 9 Dyer Street, Drogheda on Sunday evening, 22nd December, from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, 23rd December, at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Drogheda.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Hazel Lait (née O'Neill) of Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

On December 20, 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of Carlingford Nursing Home. Hazel much loved wife of the late Edward and dear mother of Michael, Maeve, Una and Conor, nana of Bronwyn, Rebecca, Kate, William, Sofia, Olivia, Conor, Robert, Jessica, William, Emily, David, and Shane and great nana of Lily and sister of Bryan and the late Barry, Hugo and Derek.

Hazel will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter and son-in-law Una and Stephen Gunne’s home A91 K449 “Brohatna”, Ravensdale from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Ballymascanlon arriving for Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joan Matthews (née Carroll) of Point Road, Dundalk, Louth



Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Veronica (Wolfe Tone Terrace). She is survived by her sons Keith, Kenneth and Fr. Barry (St. Peter's Parish, Drogheda), Eilish and Dolores, brothers Brian, Paddy and Aidan, sister May (McGee), cousin Pat Hanratty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, including Graham and Liam, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her brothers Mickey, Gerard and Martin.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 X4X0) from 2pm-8pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

House private on Monday, please.

May she rest in peace