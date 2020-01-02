CHRISTMAS TREE SERVICE
Christmas tree recycling service for Dundalk residents
Bring your old tree along to Blackrock on January 11
Blackrock Tidy Town’s will be running a free Christmas tree recycling event for Blackrock and Haggardstown areas in the Blackrock Community Centre on January 11, 2020.
Those wishing to avail of the service can deliver the trees to the Community Centre beginning in the morning of January 11 and if transport is an issue there will be a free collection service for the Blackrock, Haggardstown areas on the day of the shredding.
