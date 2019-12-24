Eddie has been an elf for over 400 years and has been reporting from Dundalk for over 50 years. He’s a big fan of the town and loves returning here every year.

How often do you report back to Santa and the rest of the elves?

We usually send a bi-weekly report back to the main man - Mr Claus. But if we have a real tough kid we have been known to send back reports on the hour. Santa loves reading the reports and he’ll usually make a list and check it twice. Remember - we see everything!

On a scale of 1-10 (1 being angels and 10 being absolute tyrants), how well-behaved have the boys and girls of Dundalk been this year?

I would say overall the boy and girls of Dundalk have been 1's all-round - absolute angels! However, my elf co-workers have told me about some shocking behaviour they’ve witnessed.

Kids hopped up on sugar jumping on their mum and dad’s beds, pretending to be sick to get off school and not eating their vegetables. But most Dundalk children are very well behaved and will be getting good reports sent back to Santa.

As for Drogheda - that’s a whole other story!

Eddie on his way to get the Matthews bus back to the North Pole

How do you get back to the North pole after Christmas?

Simple, I get the Matthews bus with all of the hundreds of other elves that are stationed in houses across Dundalk. It’s great value - even for a return ticket to the Northern Hemisphere.

We usually have some eggnog and a few pink slices on the bus and we sing Corrs and Dundalk FC songs until we arrive back home in Lapland. It’s our way of saying goodbye to the town.

Where do the elves usually go for their Christmas party?

This year we popped into the new Brubakers. It’s a great spot for a bunch of hellraisers like our crowd. It was absolute mayhem!



There were elves dancing on the bar - I won’t mention any names! Elves never tell on other elves ;)

Do you have any advice for the boys and girls of Dundalk on how to score extra brownie points with Santa?

Be well-behaved on Christmas day and throughout the year. Santa is big on green issues, he’s even cut down on CO2 emissions on his sleigh the last few years, so if you have any cardboard boxes or packaging that you can recycle after Christmas - make sure to head up to the recycling centre with your family.

We’ll definitely put that on your list. Santa also values kindness so if there are any girls and boys in your class who are a little short on money this Christmas share your toys with or make them a gift or just be extra nice to them. Santa will make it worth your while.

Remember even if the elves have gone back to the North Pole, we still have ways of finding out what’s going on. Let’s just say Santa and the elves have a lot of contacts!

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

Without a doubt - the accent. Although I speak Elfish most of the time, I’ve picked up a real Dundalk accent after years of being stationed here. Sometimes Santa has to say - ‘Can you repeat that when I say ‘Ah here Santa, you’re a real hamchild so ya are’. He just doesn’t get it - it’s a Dundalk thing. I just laugh and say ‘C'mon the town!’

Can you tell us a few jokes?

Who is the elves favorite singer? Elf-is Presley. What do you get if you eat Christmas decorations? Tinselitis. Those are my two favourites. I am literally ROSL-ing here. (Rolling on the snow laughing).