WuXi Biologics hosting open recruitment days in Dundalk and Drogheda

WuXi Biologics will hold career information open days in hotels in both Dundalk and Drogheda for its new Dundalk facility over the holiday break.

People who may wish to find out about upcoming WuXi job opportunities are invited to drop in and talk with WuXi staff during the open days.

WuXi Biologics, Dundalk, will be the world’s largest biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing operation using single-use technology. The new facility will become fully operational in 2021 employing 400 people.

WuXi is seeking applications from ambitious and talented people to join its team in the following areas: Manufacturing, Engineering, Quality, Supply Chain and other key business support functions.

Through a local media advertising campaign over the holidays, WuXi seeks to attract potential applicants who are home for holidays and those seeking to pursue careers in its new state of the art Dundalk Campus.

The new WuXi Biologics facility is currently under construction just off the M1 near Dundalk. With construction moving rapidly and with over 1,100 construction workers currently working on site. The development of the WuXi Biologics Campus in Dundalk is progressing at a pace that has become known locally as “WuXi speed”.

A second project, a vaccines facility that was announced last month will employ an additional 200 people when it becomes operational.

For people wishing to explore career opportunities with WuXi, please drop-in to one of the career information days in Dundalk and Drogheda.

Saturday, December 28, 2019



10.00am – 2.00pm at The Fairways Hotel, Dundalk

Saturday, January 4, 2020

10.00am – 2.00pm at The D Hotel, Drogheda