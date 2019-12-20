Dundalk mum of four had 42 previous convictions

A mother of four with 42 previous convictions who admitted stealing a €3 women’s hat from Penneys, was given a four-month suspended sentence at Dundalk District Court last week.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard that Lorraine Myles (40) with an address at Seatown, Dundalk was apprehended by security at the Marshes Shopping Centre after she walked out of the store without paying for the garment on October 14 last.

The defence solicitor said his client had been sentenced to four months in October but received temporary release a short time later and is required to sign on in Dublin on a weekly basis.

He said in Ms. Myles’ own words the spell in custody "did her good".