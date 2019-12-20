Deaths in Louth - Friday December 20 2019

The death has occurred of Joan Matthews (née Carroll) of Point Road, Dundalk, Louth

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Catherine O'Neill (née Kelly) of Cloughanvary and formerly of Tierney Street, Ardee, Louth

On December 18, 2019, peacefully at her daughter Joan's residence. Catherine; predeceased by her beloved husband Owen and parents Phyllis and Jemmy.

Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Joan and Alison, son David, sons-in-law Aidan and Joe, beloved grandchildren Colleen, Eoin, Lorcan, Niamh, Ciaran, Conor and Matthew, great-granddaughter Lily, brothers Seamus, Martin and Paudie, sister Mary (Carolan), brother-in-law George, sisters-in-law Ann and Mavis, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Catherine will repose in Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee (Eircode A92 EY88) on Friday from 12 noon to 8pm.

Funeral home private on Saturday morning please.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please

Donations, if desired, to Dochas Centre, Drogheda.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Clinton of Togher, Louth



In his 92nd year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Michael, beloved husband of the recently deceased Julia (née Carney) and loving father of Margaret, Carmel and George.

Sadly missed by his son, daughters, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Alan, Donal, Leanne, Edel, Colin, Michael, Patrick, Sarah, Darren and Cian, great-granddaughters Ruby and Hazel, great-grandson Ciaran, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Chris, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 V3A2) on Thursday from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Saint Columcille's Church, Togher arriving for funeral mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Port Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

House private on Friday morning please.

May he rest in peace







