Body of woman recovered in Omeath Co Louth

A car and body of a woman in her 60s were recovered from the water at Narrow Water, Omeath, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning (Friday) following a search operation involving the Garda Water Unit, Omeath Gardaí, Irish Coast Guard from Greenore and Kilkeel RNLI boat and crew.

On the Warrenpoint side of the river the search was conducted by PSNI and HM Coastguard.

The matter is currently being treated as a personal tragedy.