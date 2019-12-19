Over €4m in roads funding granted for County Louth in 2020

Over €4m in roads funding has been allocated for Louth in 2020, a local TD has confirmed.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd said, “I am delighted to confirm that Louth is to benefit from this vital funding for the maintaining and upgrading of our roads network.

“The funding has been made available to Louth County Council as a result of funding secured in Budget 2020.

“A well developed and maintained road network is vital to ensure safety on our roads but also to ensure that no area of the country is at a disadvantage when it comes to economic development.

“Fine Gael has committed to improving and maintaining a high quality road network. While Fianna Fáil and other parties in opposition have repeatedly called for road projects to be scrapped the Government has stood firm over the need to ensure we have safe, quality roads across the country,” O’Dowd concluded.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said, “I’m committed to providing funding that will improve road user safety for all road users, not just drivers. We are dedicated to improving road safety for all of our citizens in whatever way possible, whether through legislation, education or road maintenance. TII share my commitment to improving safety across the national road network.”