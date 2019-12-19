REPORT: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith granted bail

According to RTE this afternoon, Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has been granted bail and is expected to be released tomorrow from Limerick Prison.

Lisa Smith (38) has been accused of membership of ISIS.

Lisa Smith was deported, along with her two-year-old daughter, from Turkey earlier this month.

It is claimed that Ms Smith was radicalised while in Ireland and traveled to Syria in 2015 to join the middle eastern terror group, ISIS.