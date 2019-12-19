Louth SPCA appeal after lost ferret found trying to get into Dunnes Stores in Dundalk

Fionna Squibb has launched a Facebook appeal to find the owner of a ferret that was spotted trying to get into Dunnes Neighbourhood in Muirheavnamor this morning.

The LSPCA Officer posted on Facebook: "Found this morning trying to get into Dunnes Neighbourhood in Dundalk.

"She is now being looked after but person has dog going mad to get at her. Obviously a pet so need to find owner asap."

Fiona has asked people to contact 0894181794 if they have any information.