Christmas weather forecast for Louth

With less than a week to go to Christmas Day, local weather expert Louth Weather has given a forecast of what we could expect on the big day - look away now if you're dreaming of a white Christmas!

After the strong winds of last night, Louth Weather believes we're in for a run of "boring weather" .. basically dry and cloudy with nothing too exciting, good or bad."

Here's the forecast, day by day, from Louth Weather:

TODAY - Some sunny spells this morning and into the early part of the afternoon. Hill fog and misty by the coasts. Overall dry. By mid afternoon, rain will push northwards, eventually clearing later this evening. Light to moderate easterly winds, swinging southerly later. Mild at 10°C.

FRIDAY to MONDAY - Dry but generally dull and cloudy. Light SW winds picking up a tad on Sunday. Cooler with maximum values of 6° or 7°C.

CHRISTMAS EVE - Little change, but I'm hoping the moderate / occasionally fresh westerly winds will clear away some of the clouds and allow the sun through. Dry. Max 7°C.

CHRISTMAS DAY - Again dry and mostly cloudy. Some frost possible early and late if skies clear, but my previous prediction of less than a 10% chance of a White Christmas, remains unchanged.

FURTHER OUTLOOK - Pressure falls and it becomes more unsettled. My long term guess is for Atlantic dominance with rain and some strong winds as we head towards the new year. No indications of any proper winter weather on the horizon.