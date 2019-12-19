Dundalk family say: "We are so excited for Zoe's future now post-op"

The Murphy family has arrived home from the US and are looking forward to their best Christmas yet as they continue to see remarkable improvements in little Zoe’s condition since she had SDR surgery.

The family spent five weeks in St. Louis Children's Hospital in Missouri after Zoe had major life-changing surgery to give her the best chance at being able to walk unaided.

Just six weeks post-operation and Zoe’s mum Lynda Bannon says she “cannot express the difference in her life already”.

Zoe and her dad Eamonn getting ready for Christmas

Zoe’s thrilled mum told the Democrat: “Day one to three after surgery was tough as she was weak and we were worried the Irish doctors were right about her weakness but once she was allowed out of bed and got to try standing for the first time she told us her body felt like a butterfly.

“She was no longer restricted by tightness. She has gotten so strong and her legs are so straight. She can now crawl around and roll around to get where she wanted - something she could never do beforehand due to spasticity.

“She can walk so much better in her walker and her stamina is never-ending. We have to put a lot of work in to build her up and give her the best chance so we do three hours of physio and stretches every day.

“She will definitely walk unaided now, we can totally see how bright her future will be now. We just need to get her more confident with her new body and get over the fears she has of falling over, which we are working on now.”

Offering hope to other Irish families who have children with spasticity Lynda said: “I would 100% recommend this surgery to every family living with spasticity, we are told here that their bodies need spasticity to hold them up, we now know this is absolutely untrue.

"We were told if she got the spasticity removed she would struggle to even sit up because of weakness, we have never seen her sitting so straight and strong. Her body is just so free and comfortable.”

“It was an amazing experience over in St.Louis and we were so unbelievably looked after. But we were delighted to get back home and will continue working hard to get Zoe to reach her best potential.

“Dr Parks will be over in Ireland in April to catch up with Zoe and we will know then if the second surgery is going to be needed but as it’s looking now she’s doing that good that the second surgery might not be needed now.

"We are six weeks post-operation now and our lives have already changed so much and we have so much excitement for her future now. Any fears we had of her having a limited life have been quashed now.”