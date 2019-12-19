Deaths in Louth - Thursday December 19 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Clinton of Martinstown, Togher, Drogheda, Louth



In his 92nd year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Michael, beloved husband of the recently deceased Julia (née Carney) and loving father of Margaret, Carmel and George.

Sadly missed by his son, daughters, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Alan, Donal, Leanne, Edel, Colin, Michael, Patrick, Sarah, Darren and Cian, great-granddaughters Ruby and Hazel, great-grandson Ciaran, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Chris, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 V3A2) on Thursday from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Saint Columcille's Church, Togher arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Port Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

House private on Friday morning please

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Crocock (née Birch) of Anneville Crescent, Drogheda, and formerly of Halpin Terrace, Co. Louth



On December 18, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Marie (Mary), beloved wife of Noel and loving mam to Edel, Niall, Emma and Aidan.

Sadly missed by her husband and family, sons-in-law Martin and Richie, daughters-in-law Linda and Áine, grandchildren Kelly, Kate, Caoimhe, Kiea, Páidí, Colm, Kara, Kacey, Keeley, Quinn and Jacob, brothers Thomas and Eamonn, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawns Cemetery, Termonfeckin Road.

Family flowers only. House private on Saturday morning.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nickie) Cunningham of Mooremont, Dunleer, Louth



Peacefully in the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Nickie, predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen and his sister Jane (Logue).

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Margaret (Crosbie), Susan (Gibney) and Laura (Geraghty), sons Paddy, Barry, Jim and Billy, sons-in-law Eyesy, Paul and Aidan, daughters-in-law Bríd, Amanda, Patricia and Niamh, sister-in-law Shiela Clarke, 18 grandchildren, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer, on Friday from 2pm followed by removal to Saint Finnian's Church, Dromin, arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maura Reynolds (née Lee) late of Marino and formerly of Dundalk



Peacefully in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of staff at the Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of the late Martin and grandmother of the late Martin; very sadly missed by her daughter Nora and sons Dermot, Joseph, Aidan, Paul and Alan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill Road, on Wednesday December 18, from 4pm to 5pm with prayers at 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, December 19, in the Sacred Heart Residence Chapel at 11am, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Albert Yelland of Bray, Co. Wicklow and late Drogheda, Co Louth

On December 16, 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at The Beacon Hospital.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his partner Geraldine, her children Veronica, Stephen, Susanna and their children Will, Maaike, Kaia, Caoimhe, Darragh and Nadia, his mother Nancy, sisters Aideen, Anne and Fran, cousin Mary, nieces, nephews and all the extended family.

Committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday, December 20, at 1 o'clock.

Family flowers, by request, donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children's Hospital.

May he rest in peace