Dundalk musicians to busk for Simon Community on Monday

Dundalk’s independent music community is getting together for the third annual Christmas Busk to raise money and awareness for Dundalk Simon Community.  

It’s a great opportunity to raise some much-needed funds for this hard-working local charity and spread some Christmas cheer. 

There will be acoustic busking sets all day from local artists and bands from 12-5pm on Monday 23rd December on Earl Street. 

If you would like to get involved in playing some music and/or shaking buckets and helping out, get in touch via dundalkbuskforsimon@gmail.com

For more info see: www.facebook.com/events/2535372800009719/2536334496580216/?notif_t=admin_plan_mall_activity&notif_id=1576668855080236 

Make sure to support this great local cause if you are out and about in town on Monday. 