Dundalk Cllr Maeve Yore hits out at council's rejected sports grant

Cllr Maeve Yore spoke passionately about the rejected grant proposal for the planned Dundalk Athletics Track at Monday's December Louth County Council meeting.

Work has not yet commenced on the new track, which is due to be built on the former Pitch and Putt Course in Muirhevnamor.

The local councillor asked why the application had been unsuccessful saying:

“We were 34th on the lost for receiving funding. It’s just not good enough. We are falling short.

“But there is no point in applying again now. We should go again in January or February.”

Frank Pentony, Director of Services with Louth County Council said:

“With regards applications for sports grants - it’s a competitive process.”

Independent Cllr Joan Martin replied: “We’re losing opportunities. It’s not good enough. We have to get better applications in. This application was very poor.”

Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin strongly disagreed with Cllr Yore’s comments and said that many councillors had put pressure on Louth County Council to get the funding application in quickly.