Stole two pairs of boxer shorts from Penneys in Dundalk

A third level student who stole two pairs of boxer shorts from Penneys had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week so a Probation report can be prepared.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard Cian Woods of Main Street, Dunshaughlin had a number of previous convictions but had not come to Garda attention for a number of years. The court heard the 25- year-old had been detained by security and admitted taking the items - worth €20 from Penney's in the Marshes Shopping Centre on November 19th last.

He had been given the Probation Act in 2010 for two counts of theft and was given a six month suspended sentence in 2015 for a further theft offence and had a number of other previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor said there had been an intervening gap between those offences, and described the matter before the court as “a surprising lapse”.

He outlined how his client is about to qualify with a Bachelor degree in Pharmaceutical Science. He explained that the defendant has a neurological condition and as a result, his client's previous involvement with the Probation Service wasn't as successful as it might have been.

After the defendant confirmed he was willing to engage with the service, Judge McKiernan adjourned the case to the March 11 for a report to be prepared.