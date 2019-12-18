Charged with violent disorder after dispute at Dundalk traveller halting site

Six men, including an international boxer, appeared before Dundalk District Court last week charged with violent disorder arising out of a dispute at a Traveller halting site in the town, which initially involved 22 people.

When questioned about why her clients had returned in relation to a second incident, a barrister told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that they had returned to collect their belongings after being told their homes would be burned.

The court heard last Wednesday that the prosecution related to a dispute between two families at Woodland Park, Dundalk on September 30th last year.

While 22 people were involved, the six defendants were identified as the main instigators.

Shortly before 2pm, both groups were goading each other while armed with weapons.

Christopher McDonagh Senior (55) of Bay 8 Woodland Park had a slash hook, his sons - John Joe McDonagh (25) of 16 Woodland Park had a knife and Christopher McDonagh Junior (33) of 5 Woodland Park had a homemade implement with a sharpened end on it.

Bernard Joyce (23) of Bay 9 Woodland Park had a knife in his hand, Kieran Joyce (25) of 13 Woodland Park had a slash hook and Martin Joyce (24) of 14 Woodland Park, had a shovel in his hand.

The court heard the weapons weren't used but they were waved about.

Later on, the three Joyces returned to collect their property - and a side window of one of their cars - a Volkswagen Golf was smashed and the back window of a Toyota Corolla was also broken

John Joe McDonagh - who the court heard is a boxer who's represented Ireland abroad, was the only defendant with no previous convictions.

His barrister said he got caught up in the heat of the moment, and wants to go about his business.

He added Christopher McDonagh Senior wants to put the past behind him and explained there was bad blood festering and unfortunately it came to a climax on the date in question and stressed that things have quietened down since, and they are all still living in Woodland Park.

Counsel for the Joyces said the dispute had escalated and got out of hand and she had instructions to convey their apologies.

She added that two of her clients were out of pocket over the damage caused to their vehicles and all three maintained they were acting in self-defence of their homes, and they had returned as they were told their property was going to be burnt down.

Judge McKierinan adjourned the case to the fifth of February, so that all but Christopher McDonagh Senior and John Joe McDonagh, could be assessed for 240 hours community service instead of a five month sentence for violent disorder.

She indicated she was considering 175 hours voluntary work for the boxer, and a five month suspended sentence for Christy McDonagh Senior, who the court heard would not be suitable for community service for medical reasons.