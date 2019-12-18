Storm Elsa: 'We need to watch this one' says Louth Weather

While there has not been as much national attention on the incoming weather system named Storm Elsa, local weather expert Louth Weather believes it is one which could "be stronger than many of those previous hyped up storms".

Louth Weather said it will be keeping a close eye on the situation throughout the day:

"My gut instinct says we need to watch this one more than some that have gone before. I will continue to monitor the situation and update accordingly."

Louth Weather added: "Today will be the complete opposite to yesterday, mild, wet and windy. Rain is currently pushing NE across the county and will reach all areas soon. Temperatures around 7°C now, will continue to rise and by this evening it will be 11°C.

"Strong SE winds will strengthen as the day progresses, strongest between 6pm and midnight. Gusts over 80kph are likely, especially near the coast and on east or south facing hills."