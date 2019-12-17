Louth could be lashed with strong winds tomorrow as Storm Elsa arrives

According to Louth Weather, Storm Elsa could pack a punch for us here in County Louth when it arrives tomorrow.

While the previous storm system last week failed to impact the Wee County, Storm Elsa is something different:

"Winds start light, but strengthen as the day progresses. I am keeping a close eye on the winds as they will become strong later in the day," explained Louth Weather in a Facebook update today.

"While there was lots of media attention to last week's storm, it had little or no impact on us here in Co Louth. But easterly winds are usually stronger due to our location and I wouldn't be surprised if they are stronger than last week."