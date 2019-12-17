Accused of damaging patrol car in Dundalk

A 19-year-old man accused of damaging a patrol car after gardai responded to reports of a car acting suspiciously in Dowdallshill cemetery late at night when the gates were closed, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week.

JJ Stokes with an address at Trainor Crescent, Crossmaglen, County Armagh was also before the court charged with dangerous driving, driving without a driving licence or insurance and giving a false or misleading name to garda on August 20th last.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to the 24th of February after she was told a date for hearing would be required.