Family of Ruth Maguire call for safety rails at North Louth pier

Speaking to RTÉ News Geraldine Worthington, mother of the late Ruth Maguire called for safety rails and lights = to be installed at Carlingford pier.

Ruth, aged 30, who was from Belfast, but lived in Co Down, triggered a massive search after she went missing from a hen party in Carlingford village in March.

Tragically Ruth’s body was recovered from Carlingford Lough on Monday afternoon. Her funeral took place on March 23.

Following the inquest in Dundalk this morning into her daughter's death Ms Worthington called for a handrail and lights to be installed at the pier.

She said: "I know it all comes to money, but at the end of the day you can't put a price on a life.

"Carlingford and the local council make a lot of money from people who go there, so I think they have a moral obligation to make the village as safe as possible for everyone who visits.

"They haven’t done anything since Ruth's death but we have been told a number of other people have fallen in since then and were lucky to get out of the water."

