Dundalk dance group taking to stage with 'jam-packed' Christmas show

The Dance Kids are back once more with their Christmas show ‘I Believe in Christmas’ which takes place on December 29 and 30 in An Tàin Arts Centre.

‘I Believe in Christmas’ is jam-packed full of all your Christmas favourites as well as an excerpt from ‘Scrooge The Musical’. The talented dancers will also be performing to many favourites from the hit musical ‘Mary Poppins’, as well as songs from ‘Elton John’ and ‘Elf the Musical’ to name just a few that are guaranteed to have audiences of every age dancing and singing along in their seats.

"The Dance Kids have been busier than Santa’s elves rehearsing for ‘I Believe in Christmas’," said Freda Hearty, founder, Dance Kids Stage School. "Tickets for ‘I Believe in Christmas’ make great stocking fillers and with our earlier show time of 6:30pm it promises to be a perfect night out for all the family."

‘I Believe in Christmas’ takes place in An Tàin Arts Centre on the 29th and 30th of December at the earlier starting time of 6:30pm. It is the perfect festive event for all the family to enjoy during the Christmas period. The Dance Kids are well known for putting on a fantastic show, and ‘I Believe in Christmas’ will be no exception. Book your tickets today at An Tàin Arts Centre box office on 042 9332332.