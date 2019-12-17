Popular Dundalk and Navvy Bank calendars return in time for Christmas

The popular local calendar series - Dundalk Calendar - is now in its fifth year and is continuing to garner much praise, both at home and abroad.

The series features photographs of popular local landmarks such as: St.Patrick's Church, Ice House Hill, Clarke Station, and Soldiers Point.

The calendars have proven to be very popular over the last few years with copies shipped all over the world to Dundalk ex-pats and this year's calendar features '12 Dundalk Sayings'.

Meanwhile, a sister publication - Navvybank Calendar - is now in its 7th year and this year features pictures from well-known local photographer Jean Gilson who is known for taking wonderful snaps from all angles of the bank itself. The calendar also includes 12 Navvybank historical facts from Charley Mc Carthy.

€5 from each sale goes to the local charity SOSAD Dundalk

The calendars can be ordered on www.darranrafferty.com and are available in the following local stores - Mc Evoys, Londis in the Quay, River Roe Bookshop, Grants Newsagents, Coffee Time, Relish, Lets Bingo, The Home Bakery, Centra Blackrock and Flanagans.