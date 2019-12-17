Louth County Council supports domestic violence paid leave

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú introduced a motion at Louth County Council’s December meeting calling for up to 10 days paid leave for people suffering domestic abuse.

Instances of domestic violence are said to increase over the festive season and domestic violence charity Women's Aid say they see a spike in calls following Christmas.

Speaking following at the meeting yesterday, Councillor Ó Murchú said:

“Sinn Féin recently introduced legislation to provide for a statutory entitlement to domestic violence paid leave.

“This time off is necessary so that people can access legal, medical and court services.

“It also provides time to source alternative accommodation – which is increasingly difficult in the current housing crisis.

“A recent study carried out by Tusla and homeless charity Good Shepherd Cork found that women who left their homes because of violence were often unable to find alternative accommodation, and were forced to return to violent abusers.

“Domestic violence continues to be under-reported due to stigma, shame and fear.

“One in five women will experience violence in their own home, and forty-one per cent of Irish women know someone in their circle of family or friends who have experienced intimate partner violence.

“Domestic violence also follows victims into the workplace. Co-workers may be aware that a colleague is being abused, but without a workplace policy, are unsure how best to support them.

“Managers need guidance on how to recognise the signs of domestic abuse and how to respond to a staff member’s disclosure.

“Domestic Abuse is a problem across our community and the solutions will involve the whole of our society."

“This legislation is one significant move in the right direction and we need to ensure it becomes law as soon as possible.

“I am pleased that Louth County Council has supported this important motion today.”

Commenting on the discussion Fianna Fáil Councillor Emma Coffey said: "I would suggest lobbying central Government for funding for women's refuges in the county. I don't believe the motion is realistic. If we lobby to keep refuges open - that's more achieveable."

The Women's Aid 24 Hour National Freephone Helpline can be contacted on 1800 341 900 and will also be open for calls on Christmas Day.