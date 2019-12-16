Gardaí warning to Louth homeowners: "Burglars are watching your home"

There were four burglaries during the last week across Louth.

Gardaí said that two homes in the Lennon Melia Terrace were targeted on Thursday, December 12.

Gardaí said a third home that was targeted in the area "could have been linked".

A garda spokesperson said: "If anyone noticed anything suspicious in the area between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday, December 12, please contact Dundalk Garda station.

In light of these burglaries and the trend of these type of crimes escalating in the winter months a garda issued a warning to homeowners to "be conscious of security at night because people are watching your home".

The garda spokesperson added: "Set your alarms and if you see anyone suspicious, especially on these darker evenings, don't be afraid to report it to your local Garda station."