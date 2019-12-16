€4m investment to create 498 new places in Dundalk IT

Local TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed the news that over €4m will be invested in the creation of 498 additional places in Dundalk Institute of Technology under the Human Capital Initiative, which is a key part of the Enhancing Skills and Developing and Attracting Talent Pillar of Future Jobs Ireland.

O’Dowd said: “This significant announcement will focus on expanding the area of enterprise skills and will strongly support the Institute as it advances towards Technological University status.”

“Investment in Higher Education is and will be key in preparing and managing the UK’s withdrawal from the EU in particular as a border county. With these additional spaces, we are investing in highly skilled graduates ready to take on a number of roles in a vast range of sectors.”

O’Dowd added: “My colleagues, Minister Joe McHugh TD and Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD also announced the opening of the Call for Proposals under Pillar 3 of the HCI. This pillar focuses on two key areas – innovation in modes and methods of delivery and an agility fund.

"The announcement today is great news for County Louth and further recognises the significant role County Louth will play as part of our national development plan.”