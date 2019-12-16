Increased collections at Dundalk recycling bring banks over Christmas period

A local councillor has welcomed increased collections from the recycling bring banks over the Christmas period in the local area.

Speaking at today’s Council meeting, Sinn Fein Cllr Edel Corrigan said: “last year the bring banks were overflowing and because people were unable to get their bottles into the bring banks they were left alongside them. There was somewhere in the region of 170 tonnes of glass collected but we need these collections to happen more often over the Christmas period to cope with the demand and ensure the areas are kept free from litter and glass.”

Cllr Corrigan welcomed confirmation from the Council that additional collections were planned for the Christmas period.