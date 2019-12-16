Call for Louth County Council to make extra collections at bottle banks after Christmas

At December's Louth Council Monthly Meeting Cllr Joanna Byrne called for Louth County Council to make additional provisions for collections at overflowing bottle banks after Christmas.

The local Cllr said: "There was a mess left last year across the county. We need to be proactive instead of reactive this year."

Fine Gael Cllr John McGahon said that it was "unfair" that people were being fined due to inadequate facilities.

He said: "I have seen people carefully place their bottles beside the bottle banks because the banks are full up. And these people are then getting fined €150.

"That's because we (Louth County Council) didn't empty the banks. Is there a proper appeals process for this?"

Cllr Meave Yore added: "We are targeting the wrong people".

Fianna Fáil Councillor for the Dundalk/Carlingford Erin McGreehan called for a common-sense approach to tackle penalising "ordinary, decent people" who are "leaving their bottles there in the good faith that they will be collected".

Cllr McGreehan said: "Signage is needed to let people know that there is a fine of €150 for leaving your bottles beside the bottle bank. This should be made very clear."

Replying to the Councillors queries Engineer with Louth County Council Catherine Duff agreed: "Yes, there is an issue around recycling. The banks are full and people do need to bring their bottles somewhere. There is no current appeals process for fines issued."